Conor Bradley impresses as Bolton beat Charlton

Conor Bradley scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton came from behind to beat Charlton 3-1 in Sky Bet League One.

The Liverpool loanee’s first-half contribution and goals from Kieran Lee and George Johnston returned Wanderers to winning ways after two successive league defeats.

Ian Evatt’s side were also indebted to on-loan Manchester City keeper James Trafford, who twice denied teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with the Trotters leading 2-1.

The Crystal Palace loanee’s persistence had forced an error from Johnston for Scott Fraser to fire the Addicks into a fifth-minute lead.

Wanderers equalised when Bradley bundled in Jack Iredale’s cross after nine minutes.

Gethin Jones and Bradley then linked for Lee to shoot Wanderers in front with his first goal since last January.

Trafford had already denied Albie Morgan in the first half before keeping out efforts in quick succession from the dangerous Rak-Sakyi, who also curled another fractionally wide

George Thomason had a goal disallowed for offside before Johnson’s 76th-minute effort sealed the victory.