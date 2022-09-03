Devante Cole and James Norwood secure Barnsley bragging rights over Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Devante Cole and James Norwood earned Barnsley a 2-0 victory over their South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.

After seeing Liam Kitching put an angled shot off-target and Cole’s 25-yard effort go just wide, Barnsley struck.

The pace of Luke Thomas caused problems for the Wednesday defenders, who failed to clear, allowing Cole to nip in and slot the ball past David Stockdale with 34 minutes played.

Lee Gregory had a chance to equalise early in the second half, his control letting him down from Barry Bannan’s ball into the area and allowing keeper Brad Collins to claim.

After Thomas went close for the visitors with a 25-yard strike which hit the bar, Gregory wasted another chance when he was through on goal with Collins saving comfortably.

Stockdale made a great save to keep out Jack Aitchison’s low drive shortly before Barnsley increased their lead.

Substitute Norwood, who had come on moments earlier, found the net with a thumping near-post header in the 74th minute after meeting Luca Connell’s corner.