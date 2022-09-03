Managerless Scunthorpe sink to foot of table after home loss to Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood added to Scunthorpe’s woes with a 2-0 victory at Glanford Park.

The Iron, who sacked manager Keith Hill in midweek, are now bottom of the Vanarama National League having lost their last six games.

Academy manager Tony Daws took temporary charge of the first team and saw Robert Apter and Jai Rowe go close in the first half.

Boreham Wood regrouped after the interval and took the lead when Lee Ndlovu pounced on a rebound in the 58th minute.

Moments later the Wood doubled their advantage through Tyrone Marsh, who slotted home from close range, to leave the hosts with just three points from their opening seven matches.