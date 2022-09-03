Carlisle hit back to deny Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale are still waiting for their first League Two win of the season after they blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Carlisle.

Dale led 3-1 early in the second half thanks to a Devante Rodney goal and brace from loan man Scott Quigley.

But United pulled one back through Kristian Dennis, before Paul Huntington levelled with 12 minutes left.

Quigley opened the scoring from close range when he pounced on a deflection midway through the first half.

Carlisle levelled 14 minutes later after Jon Mellish smashed home from Owen Moxon’s corner.

Rodney restored Rochdale’s lead with a first-time finish following Quigley’s surging run through midfield.

Quigley doubled the advantage two minutes later after Jimmy Ball beat two men before picking him out.

It was game on when Dennis turned home Jordan Gibson’s cross just before the hour.

Omari Patrick fired over five minutes later as United looked to step up the pressure.

They levelled when Huntington headed home Moxon’s corner at the near post.