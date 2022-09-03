Harry Lewis stars as Bradford see off Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford were grateful to goalkeeper Harry Lewis after a tense 2-1 win over Walsall.

The Saddlers started strongly and won a penalty after two minutes when Romoney Crichlow brought down Tom Knowles. But Danny Johnson’s spot-kick was well saved by Harry Lewis.

The Bradford keeper then denied on-loan Mansfield striker Johnson again as the Saddlers continued to threaten.

Scott Banks curled a shot wide for the home side but they were grateful to Lewis once more for another close-range block to keep out Knowles.

But having been second best for 40 minutes, Bradford struck twice at the end of the half.

Andy Cook gave them the lead with his seventh goal of the season, rifling home Brad Halliday’s cross.

Jake Young quickly made it 2-0 with a curling effort inside the far post.

Walsall threw on extra strikers in the second half and pulled one back on 57 minutes through Donervon Daniels when Bradford failed to clear a free-kick.

Lewis pulled off another good save from Taylor Allen’s long shot.