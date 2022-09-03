Joe Quigley inspires Chesterfield to claim convincing victory at Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield beat Oldham 2-0 after making a flying start at Boundary Park.

Joe Quigley gave the Spireites a first-minute lead after an error by goalkeeper Magnus Norman – and it was two inside seven minutes.

Quigley’s effort this time was blocked by Oscar Threlkeld but Calvin Miller set up Jeff King to sweep home and put the visitors firmly in control.

Oldham may have feared the scoreline could get out of control but they fought their way back into the game, with Mike Fondop a threat and Hallam Hope chipping just over before the Latics lost Dan Gardner to injury.

Jack Clarke missed a glorious Chesterfield chance and Brandenn Horton hit a post before half-time.

Quigley twice went close and Oliver Banks shot just wide from distance.