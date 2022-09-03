Rotherham hold out to draw with Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rotherham hold out to draw with Watford

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 5:14 pm
Vakoun Bayo scored Watford’s equaliser (John Walton/PA)
Vakoun Bayo scored Watford’s equaliser (John Walton/PA)

Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford.

Both sides would have been happy to see out the transfer window without losing their star men and ultimately feel the same satisfaction with sharing the points in what was an even game.

Skipper Richard Wood scored for the third straight home league match to give Rotherham a surprise lead in only the second minute but it was cancelled out before the break by Vakoun Bayo.

Watford, who were two divisions higher than their hosts last season, piled on the pressure late on but could not find a winner.

Veteran defender Wood was on hand to head The Millers in front from Wes Harding’s looped cross to stun the visitors and notch his fourth of the season already.

Cohen Bramall then tested Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a driven free-kick which had to be pushed away.

Rotherham continued to threaten and Conor Washington was the next to try his luck but his shot from the edge of the box bobbled wide.

The first bit of quality the visitors produced got them level on 33 minutes. Ken Sema wriggled free down the left flank and his cross was volleyed in emphatically by Bayo.

Rotherham almost began the second half with another early goal but Lee Peltier’s effort from a long throw was deflected just inches wide for a corner.

Watford responded with Bayo forcing a save from Viktor Johansson after Joao Pedro had caused problems down Rotherham’s right-hand side.

It was an open game and the next chance fell Rotherham’s way, with midfielder Dan Barlaser forcing Bachmann into an unconventional save with a long-range effort which was swerving.

The visitors were within inches of going in front when Bayo glanced a header from dangerman Pedro’s cross which bounced off the post and to safety.

Watford were really stepping up their search for a winner going into the final 20 minutes and brought on Keinan Davis to bolster their attack even further. He almost made an immediate impact but his powerful shot, which looked goal-bound, was heroically blocked by Harding.

The visitors cranked up the pressure in the final 10 minutes but Rotherham survived a succession of set-pieces without too much panic and had Johansson to thank for bravely collecting a number of crosses comfortably.

An injury in added time extended the period Rotherham had to hang on for but they managed to keep the ball deep in Watford territory to earn a share of the spoils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Richard Gasquet (Adam Hunger/AP)
Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round
Dan Evans was unable to get past Marin Cilic (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players (Charles Krupa/AP)
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies