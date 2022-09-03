Lenell John-Lewis scores only goal as York win at Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lenell John-Lewis had an eventful afternoon as he missed a penalty and scored the only goal as John Askey’s York secured a 1-0 win at Yeovil.

Experienced forward John-Lewis was in the thick of the action throughout the game and forced a save from Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith in the first half.

York were awarded a penalty with 20 minutes to go when Josh Staunton was penalised for handball, but John-Lewis’ effort was saved by Smith.

However, John-Lewis made amends with 11 minutes remaining when he controlled a low cross into the box before his deflected shot found a way past Smith.