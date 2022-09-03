Kylian Kouassi announces himself to Sutton with winner against Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Academy graduate Kylian Kouassi scored his first competitive goal for Sutton as they beat Harrogate 2-1.

Kouassi came off the substitutes’ bench to score the winner 20 minutes from Town as the Londoners sealed a third home win in a week.

The teenage forward reacted quickly to fire into the roof of the net after Craig Eastmond’s shot had been blocked.

Harrogate’s hopes were further hit when substitute George Horbury was sent off two minutes later for a foul on Harry Beautyman.

It was Beautyman who headed Sutton in front from Joe Kizzi’s cross midway through the first half.

But, after Dior Angus and Josh Coley, making their Harrogate debuts, had both hit the woodwork Luke Armstrong equalised on the stroke of half-time from a penalty after he had been fouled by Louis John.

Coley went close again early in the second half after a fine solo run.

But the Yorkshire side have never avoided defeat at Sutton, and Kouassi’s instinctive strike ensured that record would continue.