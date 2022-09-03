Gillingham grind out Swindon draw after losing Haji Mnoga to early dismissal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Gillingham produced a spirited performance to secure a point from a goalless draw with Swindon at Priestfield.

The home side were a man down for over 80 minutes after Haji Mnoga received two quickfire yellow cards to mark a nightmare debut following his deadline-day arrival on loan from Portsmouth.

Scott Kashket struck the frame of the goal for the Gills with a low drive before Frazer Blake-Tracy’s header from close range forced Glenn Morris into a wonderful save in first-half stoppage time.

The Robins attempted to press home their numerical advantage in the second period with a rasping drive from Saidou Khan but Morris was again equal to the effort.

Neil Harris’ men had made the early running but their momentum was halted by Mnoga’s early dismissal, the defender receiving two cautions in the space of four minutes.

Kashket’s effort was the closest the hosts came to ending what is now a seven-match goalless run in all competitions while Khan tested Morris once more late on but the goalkeeper and his defensive unit held firm.