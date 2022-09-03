In-form Cameron Brannagan on target as Oxford sink struggling Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Brannagan’s sixth goal of the season fired Oxford towards a 2-1 win over bottom-club Burton.

Brannagan struck three minutes into the second half, controlling the ball when Kyle Joseph’s deflected shot came back off the bar and firing into a near-open goal.

Joseph doubled Oxford’s lead after 71 minutes, slotting the ball through keeper Viljami Sinisalo’s legs after James Henry headed it on.

Victor Adeboyejo pulled one back for the Brewers six minutes later, turning inside a defender and hammering home from 14 yards.

Joe Powell was unlucky not to make it 2-2 late on, curling a 22-yard free-kick against the bar.

Defeat leaves Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s team adrift at the foot of the table with just one point from their first seven games.

In the first half, Sinisalo saved from Brannagan and Joseph while Henry fired into the side-netting.

Albion relied heavily on Tom Hamer’s dangerous long throws and they went close when Sam Hughes volleyed Terry Taylor’s corner wide at the back post.