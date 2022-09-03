Northampton return to winning ways with home success against Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton bounced back to winning ways in Sky Bet League Two with an excellent 3-1 win over in-form Barrow at Sixfields.

Josh Gordon cancelled out an early opener from the in-form Sam Hoskins but the Cobblers won the game with a five-minute burst after half-time as Kieron Bowie and Tyler Magloire both headed home.

Barrow started fast and Gordon drew a save from Lee Burge inside the first 45 seconds.

However, it was Northampton who broke the deadlock with their first attack as Hoskins picked out the bottom corner for his eighth goal of the season after five minutes.

The visitors continued to dominate and they were rewarded eight minutes later when Sam Foley fed Gordon, who rolled his man before beating Burge at the near post.

The Cobblers gradually gained control as the game wore on and they effectively clinched the points with a double strike immediately after half-time.

Bowie converted Ali Koiki’s cross 40 seconds after the restart, before Magloire nodded in Mitch Pinnock’s corner four minutes later.

Barrow nearly got back into it but Burge produced a sensational late save to deny substitute David Moyo and thwart any hope of a comeback.