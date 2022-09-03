Solihull hammer Altrincham with Alex Reid hat-trick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Reid hit a hat-trick as Solihull Moors bounced back from their first defeat of the season in midweek to thrash winless Altrincham 5-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Josh Kelly put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes by picking out the top left-hand corner with a free-kick.

But Altrincham hit back in style through Aaron Bennett, whose curling strike from outside the box nestled in the top corner of Louie Moulden’s goal.

The hosts regained the lead three minutes before the break as Callum Maycock’s shot looped over Dermot Mee and into the back of the net.

Just three minutes after the interval, Solihull made it 3-1 when Ryan Barnett’s smart play set up Reid to fire home.

Reid notched his second on 73 minutes before securing his hat-trick in the third minute of added time.