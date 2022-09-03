Marizanne Kapp stars again as Oval Invincibles retain their Hundred crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marizanne Kapp stars again as Oval Invincibles retain their Hundred crown

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 5:57 pm
Oval Invincibles Women’s Marizanne Kapp was the star (Adam Davy/PA)
Oval Invincibles Women’s Marizanne Kapp was the star (Adam Davy/PA)

Oval Invincibles retained their Women’s Hundred title in front of a record crowd at Lord’s, with Marizanne Kapp once again steering her side home in a rerun of the inaugural final against Southern Brave.

The South Africa international was player of the match for a in the 2021 final after starring with bat and ball and once again showed her taste for the big occasions with a decisive all-round display in a five-wicket win.

In front of 20,840 fans – a new domestic high – she took one for 19 in her 20 deliveries before leading the Invincibles’ pursuit of 102 with 37 not out. Her 33-ball knock, which contained five boundaries, was the best of the day and the top score yet in the women’s showpiece.

Emily Windsor celebrates
Emily Windsor celebrates (Adam Davy/PA)

The Brave had scraped together an underwhelming 101 for seven after opting to bat first, but the chase was from a walkover once Lauren Winfield-Hill and Suzie Bates fell cheaply at the top.

At the halfway mark they were teetering on 59 for four, England seamer Lauren Bell having scattered Mady Villiers’ stumps with the 50th delivery of the innings.

But Kapp held her nerve while others lost theirs, piecing together a match-winning innings in a game where the bowlers set the agenda.

Alice Capsey, the breakout star of last year’s tournament and a reliable performer once again, weighed in with a handy 25 from 17 balls but had a couple of slices of luck along the way.

Captain Anya Shrubsole shelled a straightforward catch when the 18-year-old had just five to her name, with Capsey cashing in on her reprieve by hitting two fours and a long, straight six in the next set of five. Smriti Mandhana also put her down on 22, but that proved a less costly error thanks to Georgia Adams, who got Capsey reverse-sweeping.

Kapp picked her moments to attack astutely, taking consecutive fours off Amanda-Jade Wellington and two more in a costly visit from Shrubsole, meaning the asking rate never got away. The winning runs cam with six balls remaining, Emily Windsor cutting Tahlia McGrath to the ropes to seal the deal in style.

The Invincibles victory was set up by a disciplined display from their attack, who gave up just eight boundaries.

Mandhana and Danni Wyatt failed to kick on from solid starts, before a game changing burst of three wickets in five balls sucked the life out of their innings.

Tahlia McGrath was bowled by Eva Gray before Sophia Dunkley (26) and Georgia Adams (nought) were whipped out by Capsey.

South Africa international Shabnim Ismail had the pick of the figures, taking two from 12 from her 20-ball allocation, while 17-year-old spinner Sophia Smale continued her rapid rise, kicking things off with the caught and bowled dismissal of India star Mandhana.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Richard Gasquet (Adam Hunger/AP)
Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round
Dan Evans was unable to get past Marin Cilic (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players (Charles Krupa/AP)
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies