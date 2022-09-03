Callum Davidson praises new-boy Nicky Clark after St Johnstone sink St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson praises new-boy Nicky Clark after St Johnstone sink St Mirren

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:09 pm
Callum Davidson was happy with new signing Nicky Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson was happy with new signing Nicky Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hailed new signing Nicky Clark after the striker marked his debut with the opening goal in the 3-0 victory over St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.

Clark – who signed from Dundee United this week – showed composure to put the hosts in front from six yards, before second-half goals from Drey Wright and Graham Carey sealed a comfortable win.

Davidson says debutant Clark’s opener was the key moment as his side recorded their biggest league win since February 2021.

He said: “It was a really tough game and that first goal was going to be crucial.

“St Mirren are hard to play against and very well organised.

“Nicky signed on Wednesday and he gets the goal to give us the vital lead in the game – that was so important and we then defended really well as a group and got the goals to kill it off.

“It is great for Nicky’s confidence. That is why we went after Nicky. We know what he can do.

“Hopefully he will enjoy his football and score goals. Then we’re all onto a win”.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson meanwhile, bemoaned his side’s finishing as they were unable to convert a number of openings to slump to defeat and end a run of three successive victories.

The Northern Irishman particularly rued a remarkable passage of play in which Scott Tanser and Jonah Ayunga hit the woodwork with the score at 2-0 and quarter of an hour still remaining.

He said: “It’s frustrating because there’s no ranting or raving in the dressing room – we’ve lost 3-0 because they had two clear-cut chances and took them, we then had three or four clear-cut chances and took none.

“We should score the first opportunity, we should score the second opportunity, then we miss from three yards out as well.”

Robinson was also disappointed with the goals St Mirren conceded although he refused to be too critical of his side, who had kept three clean sheets in a row prior to this defeat.

He added: “We’ve been defensively very, very sound over the period but today we made two defensive errors that cost us.

“When you’re not taking your chances you’ve got to be defensively strong which we have been up until now.

“The result is very frustrating because there’s not much in the game – it looks like a hammering but it certainly wasn’t.

“It’s hard to criticise the players, they gave everything and we went right to the end.”

