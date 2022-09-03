Richie Wellens hails work rate as Leyton Orient resist Rovers to remain top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Wellens hails work rate as Leyton Orient resist Rovers to remain top

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:14 pm
Richie Wellens praised Leyton Orient for fighting hard in their win over Tranmere (Tim Goode/PA)
Richie Wellens praised Leyton Orient for fighting hard in their win over Tranmere (Tim Goode/PA)

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens praised his players for their hard-fought win as they extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to three points following their 2-0 home victory over Tranmere.

The Londoners are now unbeaten in their opening seven league matches having won six of those matches as they enjoy a 100 per cent home record.

It took an own goal from Jordan Turnbull to put them ahead before half-time and late in the second period Paul Smyth struck to ensure the three points.

“It was a hard performance and a great win,” Wellens said.

“I was buzzing when Tranmere changed from a diamond formation. We played into their formation so many times in the first half and it gives you a problem.

“There were a couple of occasions where we got it right but our principles weren’t there often enough from us for my liking and we turned it into a second-ball game.

“Tranmere will finish around the play-offs because they are so good at winning those second balls, they can press you and they have been doing that for the last two or three years now consistently.

“They are a very difficult team to play against and very organised and we struggled at times.

“In the second half it was survival mode for the first 10 to 15 minutes where we couldn’t win those second balls and then it became a bit of a basketball game with them having more attacks than us but without our goalkeeper really being tested.

“We then made good decisions and put the ball in crucial areas and I was really pleased with the last half an hour.”

Opposite number Micky Mellon was frustrated about the outcome.

“We were well in the game up until the point where we gave away a really soft goal,” said the Rovers manager.

“We weren’t being troubled and we were doing really well up until then and the things we had spoken about before the game were working.

“I am not sure we had enough imagination at times when we did win it back. For whatever reason that was I don’t know because we believed we could match their players on the pitch. I thought the body language when we conceded the first goal looked too disappointing and not angry enough to find a way back on before half-time.

“We came out second half and the game looked like it was fizzling out but then we had a couple of opportunities and when the ball came off the goalkeeper I was wondering where we were. We should have reacted better at that moment and then the game did fizzle through.

“We didn’t win enough individual battles to get ourselves up the pitch or get in behind them.”

