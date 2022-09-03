Paul Hartley ‘deflated’ after Hartlepool denied first win by Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hartley ‘deflated’ after Hartlepool denied first win by Colchester

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:15 pm
Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley was left deflated by Colchester’s late equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)
Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley was left deflated by Colchester’s late equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)

Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley admitted he felt “deflated” after his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Colchester.

It looked as though Pools would be heading for their first league win of the season after Wes McDonald swept home a 29th-minute opener from close range after Reghan Tumilty had escaped the home defence and delivered into his path.

But Colchester rescued a point in the fourth minute of stoppage time when debutant Beryly Lubala headed in fellow substitute Cameron Coxe’s deep cross.

Hartley said: “I’m a little bit disappointed and deflated after that.

“We thought we could see the game out and it’s about managing the game. You’ve got to play right to the final whistle and we certainly didn’t do that.

“We allowed the ball to come in and we didn’t pick up at the back post. You’ve got to stop the cross coming in and then you’ve got to pick up people when it comes into the box.

“We could have had the game sewn up, if we’d been a bit more clinical.

“I thought we were good in the first half and, even in the second half, we weathered the storm without playing brilliant.

“We came here with one striker and then we had no strikers on the pitch towards the latter part of the game.

“The effort from the lads was there to see and their attitude was brilliant – it was just fine lines and fine margins in football.”

Hartlepool were the better side in the first half, with Mohamed Sylla, Tom Crawford and Jack Hamilton all going close for the visitors.

But Colchester improved after the break with their substitutes making an impact, not least Lubala.

Colchester assistant head coach Joe Dunne said: “I thought we deserved something from the game for sure, with the amount of chances we created and what we did in the second half.

“But it took the second half to get us going and we were a bit lacklustre in the first half.

“We’re delighted to have saved some points of course but, overall, it’s only a draw.

“We were a bit critical of our first half although, saying that, the goal was their only opportunity that was on target.

“We’re kind of in that mode at the moment where teams aren’t making too many chances and they’re making the most of it.

“We had to play quicker in the second half and be more positive and I thought we did that in the second half.

“It doesn’t matter who it’s against, you can’t put that kind of first-half performance in and we were disappointed with our first half but we certainly made up for it in the second half.”

