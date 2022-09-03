Nigel Pearson hails ‘infectious’ Nakhi Wells after double against Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Pearson hails ‘infectious’ Nakhi Wells after double against Blackburn

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:26 pm
Nigel Pearson’s side earned victory at Blackburn (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Nigel Pearson’s side earned victory at Blackburn (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Nigel Pearson praised “infectious” Nahki Wells and his all-round performance after his brace helped Bristol City to a 3-2 win at Blackburn.

The 32-year-old marksman ultimately made the difference, scoring the second and third goals – both different types of finishes – as City held off a Blackburn fightback to rise to third in the table.

They were well worth their win, with Wells missing a glorious first-half chance to go with Andreas Weimann also firing wide.

The Robins are the Championship’s highest scorers and are now undefeated in eight in all competitions, winning six.

Pearson was quick to point out Wells’ contribution on and off the pitch.

He said: “He’s got a real enthusiasm for a more senior player. It’s infectious too. He cares a lot about his football.

“It hurts when he’s not playing but last year when he didn’t get many opportunities, he was a really good team-mate to his peers and was very supportive to them and he deserves his chance and he’s taken it well so far.

“A really good finish. Nahki is a good finisher but actually today his workrate and his understanding of what the team needed was right up there, so yes, a good contribution.”

City took a deserved lead through Tommy Conway’s powerful close-range header – his second in three games – three minutes before the break.

Afterwards, it became the Wells show as the Bermudan showed his clinical instincts, doubling the advantage with an unerring finish in the 55th minute

Tyrhys Dolan’s powerful reply in the 71st minute threatened to derail the visitors’ dominance, but Wells reasserted it with a predatory finish, pouncing on a rebound for a close-range finish awarded by goalline technology, his fourth of the term.

Ben Brereton-Diaz’s injury-time strike proved too little, too late for Rovers.

Although they shipped two goals, Pearson was particularly pleased with how his team reacted during moments under pressure.

He added: “We always look dangerous on the counter attack but some of our possession football was good too so we were able to mix it up.

“We also looked pretty solid when we had to defend set plays. At the start of the second half, Blackburn had a number of corners in a short period of time and we looked pretty solid. There’s a really healthy competition for places at the moment and that’s something that is very important for us.

“It’s been a tough journey so far to get us in this state but at least we are making progress and that’s pleasing hopefully for our fans.”

Rovers have lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season and, though Jon Dahl Tomasson stressed his team is in transition, he admitted Blackburn didn’t make it difficult enough for their opponents.

He said: “I think we should be disappointed with the result and performance. We know we played against a very good side.

“We know we can be very good if we’re not passive, play a few touches, which we didn’t do.

“It was frustrating conceding two goals on the counter attack. But you see it, it’s a young group, with a lot of new players who are going through a big transition.

“I said it from day one and I’ll keep on saying the whole year, you’ll probably get tired of me. But it will go like this, up and down.

“But of course, it’s frustrating. We want to create an environment here where it’s difficult to go to Ewood.

“I know that Bristol are in very good form at the moment but it wasn’t that difficult for them today. I’m sure we will review this game and work hard next week to be better.

“It’s normal when it’s a young group and a lot of new players. It’s going to take time. Of course, we need to learn quickly but we want to create a special place here at the stadium with our fans.”

