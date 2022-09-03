Keeping Joel Piroe was Swansea’s best bit of business – Russell Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keeping Joel Piroe was Swansea’s best bit of business – Russell Martin

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:32 pm
Head coach Russell Martin hailed Swansea keeping striker Joel Piroe as their best bit of transfer business this summer (David Davies/PA)
Head coach Russell Martin hailed Swansea keeping striker Joel Piroe as their best bit of transfer business this summer (David Davies/PA)

Swansea boss Russell Martin hailed keeping striker Joel Piroe as the club’s best piece of transfer window business this summer after the Dutchman fired them to a 1-0 victory over QPR.

Piroe scored his third goal in as many games to secure Swansea’s second Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

The 23-year-old, who scored 24 goals last season, had attracted interest from Premier League clubs, with Leeds and Leicester among those reportedly interested in him before the window closed on Thursday.

Martin said: “We are really lucky to have him. The best bit of business we did was to keep him, for sure.

“He does love it here. He’s genuine when he says that. The relationship he has with the staff and the rest of the squad is excellent.

“He is held in such high esteem, and so long as he keeps working hard he will continue to be fantastic for us.”

Piroe’s winner, a cool side-foot finish from 12 yards, came five minutes after QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng had saved his penalty.

Martin said Piroe was “really annoyed” by his spot-kick failure on a day when Michael Obafemi was missing from the Swansea squad.

Obafemi was the subject of two deadline-day bids from Championship rivals Burnley, and Martin suggested that the Republic of Ireland striker was not in the right frame of mind to play.

He said: “We had a chat after the deadline-day madness and both decided it was best for him to have the weekend off and that he couldn’t contribute in a way that he should have.

“He’ll come back in on Monday, we’ll have a really good chat and we’ll make sure he’s in the right frame of mind to contribute.

“His head has been filled with all sorts of nonsense since we first came back in, so his energy has been a bit different.”

QPR boss Mick Beale criticised his team’s performance, saying they were not brave enough in possession.

But Beale said Swansea were fortunate not to have defender Ben Cabango sent off inside 30 seconds for stopping Chris Willock’s clear run on goal.

He said: “Cabango’s a lucky boy. He’s definitely made a mistake and pulled him back.

“Chris has been honest because, I think, if he falls over he (Cabango) has gone.

“He didn’t and we shouldn’t be asking a player to fall over because we don’t like that in our game.

“I’m not going to be that type of manager that sits here and canes the referee.

“But that’s a tough call and, if it’s at the other end, then Russell is saying the same.”

