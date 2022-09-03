Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:39 pm
Norwich manager Dean Smith felt his side were worthy winners against Coventry (Nigel French/PA)
Head coach Dean Smith felt Norwich were good value for their 3-0 victory over Coventry as his side made it five straight Championship wins which took them to the summit.

The Canaries will lose top spot if Sheffield United win at Hull on Sunday but that took none of the gloss off the result for Smith after goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.

He said: “It’s never easy to win five games on the trot in any league, let alone this one, so obviously I am very pleased with result.

“It keeps the momentum going, which is important, ahead of another tough game at Burnley next week.

“I was delighted with the performance, especially in the first half when some of our movement was excellent and we scored two well-worked goals.

“Everyone played they part and they seemed to be enjoying themselves out there as well which you always want to see.

“Coventry made it difficult for us, which I knew they would, but we should really have had it wrapped up at half-time.

“I thought we let our standards drop for 10 or 20 minutes in the second half but then the substitutes came on and gave us a lift and gave the crowd a lift too.

“That’s what you need, good players challenging for a place in the side and coming off the bench and making an impact.”

Norwich, who were bottom of the table after three games, took just 14 minutes to get their noses in front, with their visitors providing a big helping hand.

Gustavo Hamer was dispossessed as he attempted to take the ball past Marcelino Nunez in a dangerous central area and the Chilean threaded the ball through for Pukki to slide past keeper Ben Wilson.

Kyle McFadzean thought he had levelled after 33 minutes when he blasted home a loose ball from a corner but colleague Tyler Walker, who had challenged keeper Tim Krul and was standing near him when the ball went in, was penalised for offside and the home side doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time.

More poor defending allowed Pukki to break down the left and he fed the ball inside for Aaron Ramsey who promptly laid it on a plate for Sargent.

The points were wrapped in the 81st minute with another straightforward close-range finish from substitute Dowell after Sargent had set him up.

Coventry manager Mark Robins felt the decision to disallow McFadzean’s effort was harsh but had no complaints with the result.

He said: “We were up against a very good Norwich side who deserved their win.

“It’s just a shame we didn’t execute our game plan as well as we should have and made a number of poor decisions that let them in.

“For the first there was an attempted nutmeg and then Pukki is in the clear and a good player like him will gobble up a chance like that. We also got caught too far up the pitch for the second which was disappointing.

“I thought the disallowed goal was harsh but I am not going to go on about that too much after just being beaten 3-0 by a very good team.

“It has been a tough start to the season, with all manner of things thrown at us and leaving us playing catch-up, but we have just got to work hard to turn it around.”

