Dumbarton stay perfect in League Two with victory at East Fife

Dumbarton maintained their perfect start to the cinch League Two campaign with a 1-0 win at East Fife.

Declan Byrne struck late in the first half to give the Sons a sixth straight league victory.

Newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose remain second, but are now eight points behind after losing 2-0 at Elgin.

Bryan Cameron broke the deadlock early on and forward Kane Hester added a late second as City picked up their first league win.

Stenhousemuir sit fourth after beating Stranraer 3-1 at Ochilview Park.

William Sewell gave the Warriors and early lead, before Nicky Jamieson and Sean Crighton struck twice the space of five minutes before the break.

James Hilton pulled a goal back for the visitors early in the second half, and Stranraer saw forward Matthew Grant sent off late on for a second caution.

Tommy Goss grabbed a second-half double as Annan came from behind to win 2-1 against Forfar, who went ahead at the break through Matthew Aitken.

Stirling and Albion drew 1-1 at Forthbank Stadium, where Kyle Banner’s opener early in the second half for the Binos was soon cancelled out by Charlie Reilly.