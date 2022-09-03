Ryan Lowe disappointed with referee as Preston lose unbeaten start to Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Lowe disappointed with referee as Preston lose unbeaten start to Birmingham

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:58 pm
Ryan Lowe was unimpressed as his side were denied (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ryan Lowe was unimpressed as his side were denied (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston manager Ryan Lowe criticised the officials after his side’s unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at home against Birmingham.

Troy Parrott felt he had a strong case for a penalty after half-time when he was pulled down but the referee was not convinced.

The striker then found the back of the net seven minutes later but referee James Bell’s whistle had blown for a foul in the build-up.

And Lowe was unimpressed with the referee’s overall performance on the day.

He said: “It’s a tough job for the officials, I know – I would never want to be an official.

“But it’s important to get things right, I always say to the officials when I go in with the team sheet ‘I just want a bit of consistency’ – and that is for both teams.

“The fact of the matter is that I am disappointed in his performance, but I am also disappointed in my team.”

The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with striker Emil Riis proving particularly wasteful in front of goal.

But Lowe was reluctant to put any pressure on his side to find the net, despite failing to score at home in the league this season.

He said: “I don’t want to put pressure on the lads, we know we need to find that little bit of quality to score.

“Whether it’s a little bit of nerves, or whether it’s a bit of ‘we haven’t scored yet’, I don’t know.

“But I don’t like to look too much into it, because if you dig deep enough into situations like that, you might never stop.

“All I know is we’re creating chances and it’s just about being in the right place at the right time.”

Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham’s cross.

Victory for the Blues was just reward for a valiant defensive effort that ended a run of three consecutive losses in the league.

And Birmingham boss John Eustace praised his side, saying he was proud of their efforts.

He said: “I think we battled well against Norwich, against Watford, against Luton, and we did not get our just rewards.

“So today, to keep a clean sheet against a truly excellent team who had not conceded a goal yet as well this season is really a credit to the group, and I am very, very proud.”

Game management proved crucial in the latter stages of the game.

And Eustace was delighted with the way his side saw the game out, praising the togetherness of his players.

He said: “I think the performances this season have been good – we had a bad one against Rotherham, but we have been competitive in every other game so far, and today we got our rewards.

“I have said from day one, the only way we go forward is together – obviously there is lots of things said about the group, about the club, which you understand.

“But people have to realise that this club, this team is starting again – we have been through a lot over the last two or three years.”

