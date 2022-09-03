Admiral Muskwe enjoys fine debut as Fleetwood earn a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Admiral Muskwe enjoys fine debut as Fleetwood earn a point

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 7:19 pm
Fleetwood drew with Wycombe (PA)
Fleetwood drew with Wycombe (PA)

A debut goal for Admiral Muskwe rescued a point for Fleetwood in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wycombe.

The visitors had Garath McCleary sent off inside 10 minutes but led at the break through Anis Mehmeti, before former Wycombe striker Muskwe levelled with a poacher’s strike midway through the second half.

McCleary saw red for an off-the-ball clash with Drew Baker that left the Fleetwood defender floored and clutching his face.

But, despite being having to withstand pressure for most of the half, Wycombe had the clearer chances, with Jordan Obita twice testing keeper Jay Lynch.

The Chairboys took the lead on 39 minutes when Mehmeti received a pass out wide, raced past two defenders and curled a neat finish inside the far post.

The hosts looked far more dangerous as the second half got under way and keeper Max Stryjek saved two
Muskwe efforts, an improvised back-heel and a first-time volley.

Fleetwood’s pressure finally told on 67 minutes. A goalmouth scramble saw Joe Garner’s shot blocked but Muskwe pounced on the loose ball to score.

Either side could have hit a late winner but Lewis Wing was denied by Lynch and Fleetwood’s Promise Omochere blazed over.

