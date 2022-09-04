Too good from him – Dan Evans knocked out by former US Open champion Marin Cilic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Too good from him – Dan Evans knocked out by former US Open champion Marin Cilic

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 3:53 am Updated: September 4, 2022, 7:35 am
Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open.

Evans was hoping to match last year’s run at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16 but he fell to a 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5 defeat on Court 17 after almost four hours.

The British number two missed three set points in the first-set tie-break but it was Cilic’s serving, including 26 aces, that ultimately proved the difference.

“I’ve played some good tennis but it’s frustrating that I played a guy who’s very good here, he’s won the tournament and he played like he probably was then, and he definitely served like it,” said Evans. “That’s heavyweight versus a lightweight on serve.

“It was a tough match. I just couldn’t get ahead in the fourth. I missed some chances in the first and you never know what happens when you win the first but I did well to get back into the match.

“I thought Marin played probably a bit better than me. He served very well when he needed to and it was difficult to put any pressure on. I had a small chance but I’m hanging onto threads really.

“Too good from him, that’s it really. I have to move on. I don’t have any bad feelings about the match. My level’s there, physically I was there, so it’s positive.”

Dan Evans hits a backhand during his loss to Marin Cilic
Dan Evans did not hesitate to call out bad behaviour in the crowd (Andres Kudacki/AP)

The pair had met once before, at the Australian Open back in 2017, when Evans won in four sets and went on to reach the fourth round of a slam for the first time.

It is now eight years since Cilic won the title here, and he is in the latter stages of his career, but he has been in good form this season, particularly in a run to the semi-finals of the French Open.

The match was disrupted early on by a spectator who heckled first Cilic and then, when Evans confronted him, the British player. Evans complained to the umpire, leading to a chant of ‘Kick him out’ from other spectators before the man left.

“He was just ruining everybody’s day really,” said Evans. “Obviously he’d probably drunk a bit too much and it was better he left for everybody on the court really, there were young kids around and he wasn’t using great language and not great gestures.”

Marin Cilic served 26 aces
Marin Cilic, whose repetitive ball bouncing pre-serve frequently reached double figures on Saturday, served 26 aces (Seth Wenig/AP)

Evans saved two set points to send the opener to a tie-break but could not capitalise on a 6-4 lead before double faulting on his third opportunity.

Cilic, his repetitive ball bouncing pre-serve frequently reaching double figures, was showing nerves too, but on his fifth chance he finally clinched a set that lasted an hour and 22 minutes.

Evans fought hard in the second, breaking Cilic back when he served for it at 6-5 and then coming out on top of another tie-break.

After Cilic dominated the third, Evans saved a match point brilliantly at 4-5 in the fourth with a backhand down the line but three more arrived in his next service game and this time Cilic was not to be denied.

Evans will now turn his attention to the Davis Cup and Britain’s campaign in Glasgow later this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Celtic recorded an impressive derby victory (Steve Welsh/PA)
Callum McGregor believes Old Firm rout showed Celtic’s togetherness
Sir Mo Farah celebrates winning the Big Half (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Mo Farah warms up for London Marathon with his third victory in the…
Jim Goodwin is remaining positive (PA)
Jim Goodwin taking positives from Aberdeen’s draw at Ross County
Hugo Lloris helped Tottenham to victory against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Clement Lenglet hails impact of Hugo Lloris in Tottenham win over Fulham
Robbie Neilson is trying to re-energise Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson confident Hearts will find spark before Europa League kicks off
Alice Capsey has thrived in The Hundred (Yui Mok/PA)
Alice Capsey hails The Hundred as perfect proving ground for international game
Philip Billing was on target for Bournemouth (Scott Wilson/PA)
Philip Billing believes Bournemouth fightback shows what they are all about
Lee Johnson wanted to attend the match despite surgery (Will Matthews/PA)
Lee Johnson wanted to attend Hibs match despite having had surgery
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool played out a goalless draw at Everton on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘We have to use our alternatives’ says Jurgen Klopp after derby draw
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will not allow his players to be weighed down by expectation (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0