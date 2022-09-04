Jim Goodwin taking positives from Aberdeen’s draw at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin taking positives from Aberdeen’s draw at Ross County

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 10:35 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists there are positives to take from the Dons’ 1-1 draw with Ross County at Dingwall.

William Akio scored in the dying seconds for the Staggies after Aberdeen had gone in front through a late goal of their own from Luis Lopez.

The Cape Verde international came off the bench to impress, and his performance was a highlight for Goodwin – who says the 22-year-old is pushing for a starting spot after being limited to substitute appearances in all nine of his Aberdeen appearances to date.

“It was a brilliant goal from Duk (Lopez),” Goodwin said.

“People will talk about the finish. But the way he takes it on the halfway line, feeds it wide then busts a gut to get into the middle.

“The finish is out of this world but the build-up play pleased me most.

“Duk has been brilliant in the last four games he has come on in and he has done well. He is chomping at the bit to start but (Bojan) Miovski has the jersey and we play with one striker.

“I thought we didn’t need the extra midfielder and we could get at County as they were sat deep – we wanted to get a goal and it almost worked perfectly but we weren’t able to see it out.

“It will take a day or so to get over it but there are positives to take.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay thought a draw was a fair result.

The Staggies came under plenty of pressure from a Dons side that dominated the ball and territory for large spells of the match, but Ross Laidlaw was not overly tested to make Mackay think his players had earned a point.

“I think we got our just rewards because nobody deserved to lose that game,” Mackay explained.

“I was delighted with our centre backs. I know that Jim has changed his squad around and I think the we handled the quality he has brought in really well.

“Our two centre backs kept Miovski incredibly quiet and they are a team that has been free flowing, but we matched them all over the pitch.”

