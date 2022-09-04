Callum McGregor believes Old Firm rout showed Celtic’s togetherness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum McGregor believes Old Firm rout showed Celtic’s togetherness

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 11:01 am
Celtic recorded an impressive derby victory (Steve Welsh/PA)

Captain Callum McGregor hailed the resolve and spirit of the Celtic squad following the 4-0 thumping of Rangers as he looked forward to the challenge of Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Hoops faithful are still celebrating Saturday’s demolition of the Ibrox men in the cinch Premiership at Celtic Park.

Israel winger Liel Abada scored twice with Portuguese attacker Jota and substitute David Turnbull also on the scoresheet as the home side opened up a five-point gap over the Light Blues at the top of the table after six fixtures.

The match started on a negative note for the hosts when Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi was forced off through injury, but Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis came on and gave the Gers defence a difficult afternoon.

McGregor told Celtic’s official website: “It just shows the mentality in the group.

“I spoke about that to Giakoumakis after the game, to come on after a minute in this fixture and play like that shows the mentality of the group.

“Everyone is together and knows their part, and when you get that structure it’s difficult to live with.”

Next up is Celtic’s Champions League opener against holders Real Madrid at Parkhead.

And following an impressive display against their Old Firm rivals, McGregor is relishing the prospect of taking on one of the most famous names in world football.

“The place is buzzing, supporters went home happy, the group are happy and what a fixture on Tuesday night to look forward to,” the Scotland midfielder said.

“We need to rest up well, recover and go again on Tuesday.”

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst watched his side being ran over in the same manner as they had been in February when they lost three first-half goals in a 3-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead.

The disappointed Dutchman told RangersTV that his side this time “gave away” three goals against their city rivals, who had the game won by the interval when they again led 3-0.

Already the chances of wresting the title back from Celtic Park this season are questionable, but Rangers must get the dismal performance out of their system for their Champions League opener against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Van Bronckhorst said: “You never feel good when you lose, especially in big games like this.

“Of course we have a big game on Wednesday but you should feel the way you are feeling now.

“It is a big loss for us, you should feel the disappointment and you have to take it on the chin and learn from it and move on and we are looking forward to Wednesday.”

