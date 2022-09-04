Lucas Joao brace guides Reading to victory over Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lucas Joao brace guides Reading to victory over Stoke

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 2:09 pm
Lucas Joao scored twice for Reading (PA)
Lucas Joao scored twice for Reading (PA)

New Stoke manager Alex Neil is still awaiting his first win following a 2-1 Championship defeat at Reading.

Reading went ahead in only the second minute, when Lucas Joao – on his 29th birthday – took advantage of poor Stoke defending.

But the visitors drew level in the 40th minute through Ben Wilmot and went in 1-1 at the break.

Joao struck again, from a penalty in the 57th minute, but Stoke produced a poor second-half display and were unable to find another equaliser.

Neil took charge of Stoke last Sunday, having left his job as head coach of Sunderland, to replace the dismissed Michael O’Neill at the Potteries club and is now winless in his first two games.

In Neil’s first match at the helm, his new side drew 1-1 at home to Swansea on Wednesday thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Reading had gone top of the Championship eight days ago – after a third successive victory – but had since slipped to seventh place.
They began brightly and took the lead on their first foray forward.

Home keeper Joe Lumley launched a huge clearance via route one and counterpart Jack Bonham, racing out of his area, totally misjudged it – allowing the ball to bounce over his head.

Joao’s half-hit effort was on target but backtracking Stoke defender Aden Flint should have done better than inadvertently divert it into his own net.

Stoke responded with a patient approach, building slowly from midfield before trying to penetrate the rigid Reading defence.

They had little joy, though, with Lewis Baker firing weakly at Lumley from distance and a dangerous Tarique Fosu cross from the left evading all his team-mates.

Reading soaked up the sporadic pressure with ease and should have doubled their lead shortly after the half-hour mark.

Tom Holmes headed back a Junior Hoilett corner but Shane Long blazed over when it seemed easier to score.

It proved costly, with Stoke equalising five minutes before the break.

Flint made amends for his earlier error, nodding the ball into the six-yard box from a Fosu corner for Wilmot to pounce from close range.

Stoke opened the second half with gusto, Campbell escaping along the left flank and crossing precisely into the home area.

But Sam Clucas, rushing in from deep, failed to compose himself and drove wildly over.

Reading regained their lead 12 minutes after the interval, after Joao had latched on to a Tyrese Fornah pass and been clumsily brought down by Wilmot.

Joao thumped the resultant spot kick past Bonham for his third goal of the season.

Stoke tried to find another leveller but their endeavours lacked guile and Reading held on reasonably comfortably for a fourth successive home league win this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Premiership champions Leicester
Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling…
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…