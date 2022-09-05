On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 6:01 am
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
Joey Barton was given a 12-match ban, six of which were suspended, by the Football Association on this day in 2008 following an attack on former Manchester City team-mate Ousmane Dabo.

Barton pleaded guilty to a charge of violent conduct from the FA and was hit with a £25,000 fine in addition to his lengthy suspension, with six of the matches suspended for two years.

The incident with Dabo had occurred in May of the previous year with Barton assaulting his former club colleague during a training-ground incident that left the French midfielder unconscious and with a detached retina.

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Reading v Manchester City – Madejski Stadium
Manchester City’s Ousmane Dabo was involved in a training-ground fight with Joey Barton in 2007 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Dabo released details of the fight to the media and requested that police press charges against his team-mate Barton, who was arrested and bailed before he was later charged with assault.

Barton was given a four-month suspended prison sentence, told to pay £3,000 in compensation to Dabo and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

The incident saw the Man City academy graduate suspended by his club and fined £100,000, which eventually resulted in him departing to sign for Newcastle.

