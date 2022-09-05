Nico Rosberg feels Ferrari need to make ‘fundamental changes’ after latest error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nico Rosberg feels Ferrari need to make ‘fundamental changes’ after latest error

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 11:37 am
Ferrari mechanics wait for a tyre during Carlos Sainz’s stop (Christian Bruna/AP)
Ferrari mechanics wait for a tyre during Carlos Sainz’s stop (Christian Bruna/AP)

Former world champion Nico Rosberg believes heads must roll at Ferrari and questioned the future of boss Mattia Binotto after the team’s latest set of blunders at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc finished third in Zandvoort but his team-mate Carlos Sainz took the chequered flag down in eighth following two pit-stop howlers.

First, Sainz was stranded for 12.7 seconds when Ferrari farcically brought out only three tyres for his opening pit stop.

The Spaniard was later handed a five-second penalty following an unsafe release when he pitted under the safety car.

Ferrari have produced a competitive car this season, but a catalogue of errors by man and machine have blighted their campaign.

Leclerc is 109 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen with just seven rounds remaining. Ferrari have not won a drivers’ championship since 2007.

And speaking ahead of the Prancing Horse’s home race in Monza this weekend, 2016 world champion and Sky Sports pundit Rosberg has demanded a management reshuffle.

Rosberg said: “Mattia Binotto keeps saying, ‘no, no, we don’t need to make any changes and everything is going well’, but when is that day going to come?

Mattia Binotto has been the team principal at Ferrari since 2019
Mattia Binotto has been the team principal at Ferrari since 2019 (David Davies/PA)

“Even Formula Two or Formula Three teams do a better job with their strategy and pit-stops than Ferrari do.

“Binotto is technician, so it could be suggested that you need a joint leadership team – one being a technician and one being a business manager, a people manager.

“When we are in the commentary box, we are just waiting for a mistake to happen, and that is not good.

“So there needs to be some fundamental changes in their personnel, and how people work together there because it is just going wrong on too many occasions.”

Ferrari are also in danger of conceding second in the constructors’ standings to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team. Despite their up-and-down year, the Silver Arrows are just 30 points behind Ferrari.

But responding to Rosberg’s stinging criticism, Binotto, who has been team principal since 2019, said: “My answer to Rosberg is that we will not change people.

“It is so easy to speak and criticise when you are out of the paddock. But we have got great people, and it has been proven that what is more important in sport is stability, and to make sure we are improving day-by-day and race-by-race.

“It takes years of experience for all teams to be at the front, and there is no reason why it should be different for ourselves.”

