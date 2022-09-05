Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink steps down after poor start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink steps down after poor start to season

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 12:35 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s second spell as Burton has ended in disappointment (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s second spell as Burton has ended in disappointment (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as Burton manager following their disappointing start to the Sky Bet League One season.

The Brewers are rooted to the foot of the table after claiming a single point in seven matches through a 4-4 draw with Accrington in mid-August, since which they have lost four-successive league games.

Dino Maamria will take charge of first-team matters following the Dutch great’s departure, beginning with Saturday’s home clash against Fleetwood.

“I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy,” Hasselbaink told the club’s website.

“I would like to thank the fans and everyone associated with the club, including the chairman and to wish them all the best in the future.”

Hasselbaink steered Burton to successive mid-table finishes following his appointment in January 2021 but the former Holland striker has presided over a dire sequence of results this season.

“I have enjoyed working with Jimmy who is an inspirational coach and I understand and respect his decision to move on,” chairman Ben Robinson said.

“I want to thank him for the success he brought to the club both on and off the field and I wish him well with his future career.”

