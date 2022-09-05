Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for WSL derby with Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for WSL derby with Tottenham

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 3:25 pm
Caitlin Foord (centre) scored against Tottenham last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Caitlin Foord (centre) scored against Tottenham last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal have sold more tickets for their Women’s Super League clash with rivals Tottenham than the combined total of their four matches at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Over 40,000 supporters have already purchased their seat for the north London derby, which takes place on September 24.

Jonas Eidevall’s side could be cheered by a record WSL crowd against their neighbours at the Emirates, with the current best set at 38,200 for the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall led his side to victory in both WSL matches at the Emirates Stadium last season.
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall led his side to victory in both WSL matches at the Emirates Stadium last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson is likely to be involved and it is the achievements of the Lionesses that has driven up interest in the WSL, with clubs capitalising by moving a number of fixtures to the stadiums which usually host their male counterparts.

The 2022/23 WSL campaign begins this weekend and sees Spurs welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as reigning champions Chelsea open their season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham.

Arsenal beat Tottenham and Chelsea in WSL matches at the Emirates last season, as well as hosting Champions League clashes against Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

The cumulative total of those gates was 39,393 and – with that number set to be eclipsed on one afternoon – Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is hoping to welcome a host of new fans.

“Our supporters have really tapped into the excitement and momentum created during the summer and we are delighted with the phenomenal demand for tickets for this match,” he told the PA news agency.

“We know a whole new group of supporters has been switched on to the women’s game which has been a such a big part of our club for more than 30 years.

“This is the first of at least six matches our women’s first team will play at Emirates Stadium this season and with a record Women’s Super League crowd in attendance, this north London derby promises to be a memorable occasion.”

Arsenal finished just one point behind champions Chelsea last year and start their league season with a tricky trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

