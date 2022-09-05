The Premier League’s 100 Brazilians: From Fernandinho to Claudio Cacapa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The Premier League’s 100 Brazilians: From Fernandinho to Claudio Cacapa

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 2:27 pm
Fernandinho and Claudio Cacapa (PA)
Fernandinho and Claudio Cacapa (PA)

Manchester United forward Antony became the 100th Brazilian to feature in the Premier League when he made his debut in Sunday’s win over Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the impact of his predecessors.

Most appearances

Willian, centre, in action for Chelsea against Manchester City's Fernandinho, right, and Gabriel Jesus
Willian, centre, is coming for the record held by Fernandinho, right (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho leads the way in Premier League appearances by a Brazilian player, but is set to be displaced this season.

Fernandinho made 264 league appearances for City before returning home to Athletico Paranaense this summer, and collected five titles along the way.

Fulham’s summer signing of former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian brought the second-most experienced Brazilian in the Premier League back into the fray, and his debut as a substitute against Tottenham was his 260th appearance as he looks to reclaim the record.

Midfielder Lucas Leiva made 247 appearances for Liverpool, with current Reds forward Roberto Firmino now just 11 behind. Defender David Luiz played 213 times in the competition for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Most Premier League appearances by Brazilian players - graphic
Willian is set to reclaim his appearance record from Fernandinho (PA graphic)

They are the only players to rack up 200-plus appearances but could be joined this season by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, currently seventh with 188 appearances, Tottenham forward Richarlison (178, eighth) and Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho (177, ninth).

Antony was the sixth Brazilian debutant in the competition this season after team-mate Casemiro, Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, Villa’s Diego Carlos, West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

Former Chelsea midfielders Mineiro and Lucas Piazon, QPR loanee Bruno Perone, Everton midfielder Anderson Silva and City defender Glauber never made it past a solitary Premier League outing.

Most goals

Most Premier League goals by Brazilian players - graphic
Roberto Firmino is the top-scoring Brazilian (PA graphic)

Two of this season’s in-form players top the Brazilian scoring chart in the Premier League.

Firmino’s brace against Bournemouth took him to 100 Liverpool goals in all competitions and his strike in the 2-1 win over Newcastle that followed was his 74th in the league – 13 clear of any of his countrymen.

Arsenal’s summer signing from Manchester City Gabriel Jesus has 61 Premier League goals, the only man other than Firmino over 50 – though more could follow this season.

Antony is the 65th Brazilian to score in the Premier League
Antony is the 65th Brazilian to score in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Third-placed Richarlison has made a bright start to his Spurs career after moving from Everton and needs only two more goals for a half-century, while Coutinho is only two goals further back. Willian rounds out the top five but would need 12 goals to reach 50 this season, having never hit double figures before.

Of the 100 Brazilians to have played in the Premier League, Antony is the 65th to score.

Twenty of those have scored only one or two goals apiece – a number that includes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker along with the likes of Claudio Cacapa, Isaias and Douglas Rinaldi.

Clubs

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring for Liverpool at Burnley
Roberto Firmino has helped give Liverpool the highest-scoring Brazilian contingent in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea and Manchester City have fielded the most Brazilian players, 13 apiece, with Arsenal just behind on 12 – and ready to move level at the top should teenager Marquinhos earn a debut.

Liverpool’s seven Brazilians have combined for 989 Premier League appearances and with Arthur waiting in the wings to become the eighth, they could hit 1,000 as soon as October 1’s clash with Brighton should he join Fabinho, Alisson and Firmino in featuring regularly in the next three games.

Chelsea follow on 941 Brazilian appearances, with 872 for City and 703 for Arsenal before a large drop-off to United on 445.

Firmino has led Liverpool to 128 goals, with City (118) and Chelsea (105) the other clubs to break 100.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonnie Peacock displays the gold medal he won in the men’s 100m – T44 final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way
Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to the Champions League visit of Real Madrid (PA)
Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to…
Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was delighted with his side’s resilience in a 1-0 derby victory over Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, left, celebrates scoring the only goal against Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…