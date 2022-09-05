Sarina Wiegman: England’s clash with Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman: England’s clash with Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 3:21 pm
England boss Sarina Wiegman (left) is confident the match against Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion (Mike Egerton/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman (left) is confident the match against Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion (Mike Egerton/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman is sure Tuesday’s match against Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion – and has stressed she expects to see her side deliver a ruthless performance.

The game at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium, which has sold out, will be the Lionesses’ first on home soil since they won the Euros at Wembley in July.

It concludes their World Cup qualifying group fixtures, three days on from them securing a place at next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand via a 2-0 away win over Austria.

England's match against Luxembourg is their first game on home soil since winning the Euros (Danny Lawson/PA).
England’s match against Luxembourg is their first game on home soil since winning the Euros (Danny Lawson/PA)

England have scored 70 goals and conceded none across their nine victories in Group D, which included beating Luxembourg – who are 117th in the world rankings – 10-0 in the reverse fixture last September.

Put to her that Tuesday would feel like something of a celebration, Wiegman told a press conference: “I think so. It’s really exciting. The support of the fans has been great in the Euros, but they keep coming now.

“Tomorrow it will be 30,000 coming to watch us so we really want to show again our game and make a little celebration.”

Regarding what England produce on the evening, she then added: “This team is so eager to do well. I expect again a very energetic team that really wants to show and score lots of goals and – of course – conceding none.

“Tomorrow we want to be in possession as much as possible because their level compared to ours, there is a big difference, so we should show that I think. And then of course, we want to create many chances and score lots of goals. We want to win this game and want to get a good win.”

England recorded their biggest competitive victory when beating Latvia 20-0 in Doncaster last November.

When asked if she would like to see things change in the future so there were fewer meetings with teams like Luxembourg, Wiegman said: “We talked about this (before) of course – I think we need to make changes if it’s better for the development of the women’s game.

“I think sometimes a bigger score is OK, but when that’s all the time, you must question yourself – is that good for the team that loses that much, and for the team that wins that much? And it’s not an exception but it’s more a rule and then you might want to make some changes for the benefit of the game in both countries.

“I think that discussion has been going on for a while, also UEFA and FIFA, so we’ll see where that brings us.”

Wiegman, whose entire 23-player squad took part in training on Monday, said “you might expect some changes” with regard to her selection for Tuesday’s game.

The manager was joined at the press conference by Keira Walsh, who could win her 50th England cap in the match.

Keira Walsh (left) could win her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA).
Keira Walsh (left) could win her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Manchester City midfielder was a star of England’s Euros campaign, and she said: “I think the first thing under Sarina, I’ve found is a bit of consistency. I think I probably struggled a little bit with that before she came in.

“I think she’s kind of just given me the confidence to go and play my game. I think it’s just about carrying on this consistency now and the form I found at the Euros, I think a personal goal of mine is to keep bringing that forward.”

Walsh, who has been linked with Barcelona, also declined to speak about club matters when asked about her future, saying: “My focus is on England right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonnie Peacock displays the gold medal he won in the men’s 100m – T44 final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way
Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to the Champions League visit of Real Madrid (PA)
Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to…
Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was delighted with his side’s resilience in a 1-0 derby victory over Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, left, celebrates scoring the only goal against Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…