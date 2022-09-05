Hull head coach Brett Hodgson leaves club by mutual consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hull head coach Brett Hodgson leaves club by mutual consent

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 3:17 pm
Hull have parted company with head coach Brett Hodgson (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Hull have parted company with head coach Brett Hodgson (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

Hull FC have begun the search for a new head coach following the sudden departure of Brett Hodgson.

The 44-year-old Australian, who had just completed his second season with the Super League side, has left by mutual consent, the club announced.

Under Hodgson, who joined the Black and Whites from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, they finished a disappointing eighth in his first year and Saturday’s humiliating 36-4 derby defeat by injury-hit Hull KR condemned them to a ninth-place finish in 2022.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson said: “On behalf of the board, staff and supporters of Hull FC, I would like to thank Brett for the commitment and dignity he has demonstrated during his two years with the club.

“Brett joined us during a period of transition and the disruption caused by Covid-19, as well as facing further challenges presented by injuries and suspensions.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway, with a focused shortlist to identify right person to get the best out of our senior squad, but also someone who will continue to embrace our long-term strategy from grassroots to first team.

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
A crushing 36-4 home defeat in Saturday’s Hull derby proved the final straw for head coach Brett Hodgson (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

“We are encouraged by the progress of our academy and Centre of Excellence programme, plus the investment in a new multi-million pound training centre – but we recognise that delivering a competitive team on a consistent basis at first-team level is crucial to underpinning everything at the club.

“We are confident of making a prompt appointment following the recruitment process and remain focused on improving performance at first-team level to meet the expectation of our supporters and stakeholders.

“I would like to thank all of our members, supporters and corporate partners for their continued unwavering support.”

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions – Ladbrokes Challenge Cup – Quarter Final – LD Nutrition Stadium
Assistant coach Kieron Purtill has also left Hull (PA Images/Nigel French)

Hodgson enjoyed a stellar playing career as a full-back with Parramatta and Wests Tigers, with whom he won the 2005 NRL premiership.

He played in Super League for Huddersfield, where he won the 2009 Man of Steel Award, and Warrington, with whom he won both the Challenge Cup and the Lance Todd Trophy.

Hull have also announced the departure of Hodgson’s assistant and long-serving head of performance Paul Hatton and say a new head coach will be appointed “in the near future” to ensure he has a full pre-season to prepare the squad for 2023.

Former England and Great Britain coach Tony Smith, who is out of work after losing his job at Hull KR in July, is already among those being linked with the vacancy.

