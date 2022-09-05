What lies ahead for the six British clubs in this season’s Champions League?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What lies ahead for the six British clubs in this season’s Champions League?

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 5:35 pm
Celtic face holders Real Madrid (pictured) as the Champions League begins this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Celtic face holders Real Madrid (pictured) as the Champions League begins this week (Adam Davy/PA)

The Champions League begins this week with six British sides involved in the action.

Celtic host holders Real Madrid in an eye-catching clash on Tuesday, when Manchester City and Chelsea also start their challenges. Liverpool and Rangers – together in the same group – play on Wednesday, as do Tottenham.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the form of the sides facing the British teams.

Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea face a tricky opener in Group E as they travel to the Croatian capital to face a Dinamo side that are unbeaten in 19 matches at the Maksimir Stadium. They have also made a strong start to their Croatian league defence having won seven of their opening eight games, while they bounced back from defeat in the first leg of their play-off against Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage with a 4-2 aggregate success.

Real Madrid

The visit of the holders and record 14-time European champions is undoubtedly a glamour tie for for Celtic in Group F, yet it is also a formidable challenge. Real, a juggernaut fuelled by a huge weight of history, defied expectations to overcome stronger-fancied sides such as Paris St Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool to triumph last season, while also claiming the LaLiga crown. They have begun the new campaign in similar fashion, with four wins from four.

Sevilla

Sevilla won the Europa League under Julen Lopetegui two years ago
Sevilla won the Europa League under Julen Lopetegui two years ago (PA Wire via DPA)

Julen Lopetegui’s side face a tough task as they host Premier League winners Manchester City in Group G. After losing some key players over the summer, Sevilla have made their worst start to a LaLiga campaign since 1981 by collecting just one point from their opening four games. Fans made their frustration clear as they went down to a dismal 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the weekend. Former Spain coach Lopetegui has good credit after winning the Europa League in 2020 and last season’s fourth-placed finish, but the pressure is growing quickly.

Ajax

The Dutch giants, who host Rangers’ Champions League return in Group A, have needed little time to find their feet after a summer of upheaval. Ajax lost coach Erik Ten Hag, defender Lisandro Martinez and forward Antony to Manchester United, while Sebastian Haller also departed, but they have started the new Eredivisie season strongly with five wins from five under new boss Alfred Schreuder.

Napoli

Napoli and Liverpool have been familiar opponents in recent years
Napoli and Liverpool have been familiar opponents in recent years (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Italian side face Liverpool in the group stage for a third time in five seasons and will go into Wednesday’s Group A clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in confidence after an impressive start in Serie A. Luciano Spalletti’s side, who finished third last term, sit top after three wins and two draws in their opening five games. Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been particularly impressive, with four goals in those games, including Saturday’s winner at Lazio.

Marseille

Marseille head to Tottenham in Group D buoyant after winning five of their opening six games in an unbeaten Ligue 1 start that sees them sitting level with champions PSG. The French outfit are looking to kick on this season under new manager Igor Tudor after finishing second and reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals last term. They are facing Spurs competitively for the first time.

