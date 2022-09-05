Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 6:07 pm
Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans.

Dele Alli had a mixed night.

Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco.

Marcus Rashford was impressed.

John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal.

Boxing

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua.

Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message.

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the life of retirement.

 

Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm.

Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals.

As did Cocu Gauff…

…and Caroline Garcia.

Golf

Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts.

Curling

Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

