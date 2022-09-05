Cameron Norrie turns attention to Davis Cup after ‘disappointing’ US Open exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie turns attention to Davis Cup after ‘disappointing’ US Open exit

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:15 pm
Cameron Norrie threw his racket during a straight-sets loss to Andrey Rublev (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Cameron Norrie threw his racket during a straight-sets loss to Andrey Rublev (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Cameron Norrie was left to rue an unusually error-strewn performance as his US Open run ended with a fourth-round loss to Andrey Rublev.

Norrie, who was once again the last British singles player standing at a grand slam, was looking to follow-up his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals but was below his best in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 loss.

The 27-year-old has maintained a consistent excellence over the last two seasons so a tally of 35 unforced errors was unexpected, and he showed his frustration with a rare racket smash in the third set.

Norrie said: “I felt like I started the match very well, very relaxed and playing good, serving well. I felt maybe a little bit too relaxed and too low energy. I don’t know why.

“I went through a stage in the second set, I wasn’t hitting my backhand, I was missing a lot. Errors on my backhand side was not like myself. I usually can rely on that side.

“I felt like Andrey gave me really nothing, and he was very solid. All credit to him. Maybe the one time I did have a chance was when I ended up throwing my racket, and I ended up getting a bit more energy and moving a lot better for the next kind of 20 minutes.

“That was probably the best part of the match for me. It was good learning for me. But all credit to Andrey, he gave me nothing today and he deserved it more than me.”

This was a third meeting between the pair, with Rublev winning their first match in 2020 but Norrie coming out on top in San Diego last year.

Both men play at tennis’ coalface, relying on grit, athleticism and competitive desire as much as serves, forehands and backhands.

Norrie had vowed to play with an aggressive mindset against ninth seed Rublev, who likes to play on the front foot, and he certainly went after his forehand in the opening few games.

But the backhand, his most reliable shot, began to let him down and Rublev broke serve in the ninth game of the opening set and then again early in the second.

There was a lengthy stoppage after a delay closing the roof
There was a lengthy stoppage after a delay closing the roof (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Humidity levels were high and the sky was darkening but officials delayed closing the roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium as heavy spits began to fall, meaning a lengthy break while the court was dried.

That did not change the momentum, though, and Norrie did not threaten a comeback until letting his frustration come out after dropping serve again in the third set and slamming his racket to the court, earning a rare warning.

He broke back with his best game of the match but dropped serve for a fourth time in the ninth game.

Of the racket smash, Norrie said: “Obviously it’s not ideal to be breaking rackets. I very rarely do it. I was able to kind of snap and change my energy and really lift after that.

“But, whenever I had the momentum, I didn’t kind of stick with what I was doing for long enough, which is disappointing.”

Andrey Rublev booked his spot in a sixth grand slam quarter-final
Andrey Rublev booked his spot in a sixth grand slam quarter-final (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Rublev moves forward to a sixth grand slam quarter-final and third in New York while Norrie must turn his thoughts to leading Britain’s Davis Cup team in Glasgow next week.

Leon Smith’s side take on the USA, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands bidding for a place in the final eight in Malaga at the end of the season.

Norrie said: “I’m really excited for the Davis Cup and back with crowds and to be playing in the team that we have with so much experience. It’s going to be the first time for me on the team with Andy (Murray) so I’m really looking forward to that.”

The 27-year-old is also hoping for a late call-up to the Laver Cup in London the following week, while his main goal for the rest of the season is to make the ATP Finals in Turin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was delighted with his side’s resilience in a 1-0 derby victory over Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, left, celebrates scoring the only goal against Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own
Matt O’Riley is looking forward to lining up against Real Madrid (Robert Perry/PA)
‘No fear’ from Matt O’Riley ahead of ‘dream come true’ match against Real Madrid
Paul Pogba is a doubt for the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Juventus’ Paul Pogba set for knee surgery which could rule him out of World…
Manchester City’s John Stones (left) and Kyle Walker will miss the Champions League match against Sevilla (Nick Potts/PA)
Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Cameron Norrie threw his racket during a straight-sets loss to Andrey Rublev (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Cameron Norrie threw his racket during a straight-sets loss to Andrey Rublev (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0