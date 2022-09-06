5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 6:01 am
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby's player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The new Gallagher Premiership season kicks off with a tough act to follow after Leicester’s gripping title triumph last term.

The Tigers took Premiership silverware for the first time since 2013, courtesy of Freddie Burns’ late drop-goal that sunk Saracens at Twickenham.

Here, the PA news agency identifies five players to watch as the competition prepares for action.

Ellis Genge (Bristol)

Powerful prop Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term, delivering sustained excellence for club and country. He captained Leicester to the Premiership title in his final campaign with the Tigers before joining home-town club Bristol. An individual who drives standards on and off the pitch, Genge’s arrival at Ashton Gate is likely to spearhead an upturn in form and results after the west country club finished 10th last season, with only Worcester, Newcastle and Bath below them. The 27-year-old looks poised for another huge campaign.

Anthony Watson (Leicester)

Anthony Watson
Anthony Watson in try-scoring action for England (David Davies/PA)

England star Watson is due a considerable change of fortune after suffering more than his fair share of serious injuries. The 28-year-old recently returned to action for his new club Leicester during Tigers’ pre-season schedule, having been sidelined for 10 months because of a serious knee problem. Watson had previously been affected by Achilles’ issues, but class is permanent, and the prospect of him lining up in a Leicester back-three alongside the likes of England full-back Freddie Steward is a mouthwatering one for Tigers fans.

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)

Gloucester provided one of the feelgood stories of last season as head coach George Skivington continued making considerable strides with a squad that finished just two points outside the play-off places. Skivington has made just one new signing – London Irish number eight Albert Tuisue – and there can be little doubt that Gloucester’s pack will be a match for most. They also possess the backs to cause damage, with no one more dangerous than Wales wing Rees-Zammit. He excelled during his country’s summer tour of South Africa and is a try-scoring machine.

George Ford (Sale)

It will be a while before Sale fans see their new high-profile signing in action due to Ford suffering an Achilles’ injury during Leicester’s Premiership final victory over Saracens in May. Latest estimates are that he will not be back until December, but when Ford does return to action, the influential fly-half has every attribute required to help make Sale title play-off contenders. Ford will also renew a midfield partnership with his former Tigers team-mate Manu Tuilagi, and when Ford’s goalkicking prowess is added to the mix, he is a signing that Sharks rightly have huge expectations of.

Chris Cloete (Bath)

When former Munster boss Johann Van Graan was announced as Bath’s new head of rugby, speculation quickly rose as to which players might follow him across the Irish Sea. South African flanker Cloete has done exactly that, leaving Limerick for a first stint in the Premiership and he is set to be a key ingredient in Bath’s back-row mix. A powerful ball-carrier and renowned expert at the breakdown, Cloete could prove a huge asset for Van Graan as he sets about rebuilding a club that finished bottom of the table last term.

