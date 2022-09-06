Pat Lam hails ‘phenomenal impact’ of England prop Ellis Genge on Bristol return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pat Lam hails ‘phenomenal impact’ of England prop Ellis Genge on Bristol return

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:10 am
Bristol-born Ellis Genge has rejoined his home-town club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bristol-born Ellis Genge has rejoined his home-town club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bristol boss Pat Lam has hailed Ellis Genge’s “phenomenal” impact around the club as he prepares to feature in Friday’s Gallagher Premiership opener against Bath.

England prop Genge, who captained Leicester to the Premiership title last term, is set for a match-day role in the west country derby at Ashton Gate.

Bristol-born Genge, 27, started England’s Test series-clinching victory over Australia in Sydney just over seven weeks ago.

Ellis Genge
Ellis Genge (left) led Leicester to the Premiership title last season (Tim Goode/PA)

“You have to put in your plan for them (England players) and proposals, and each club is different,” Bristol rugby director Lam said.

“You apply to the game management board, which is in partnership with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association.

“We put a plan in for Ellis, and it started on the basis that he arrived here and saw the first game and said: ‘It is non-negotiable. I am playing that game. No-one is stopping me playing that game’.

“That was his mindset, so then we had to put a plan in place about how we would manage his game-time going into November (internationals) and then going into the Six Nations.

“I was able to share that with Eddie (England head coach Jones), and he was very happy, and then it went to the game management board and they all signed it off.

“Ellis is highly-excited for the game, and there are still a few seats left if people want to get down and see the impact he will make for Bristol on his homecoming.”

Bristol finished 10th in the Premiership last season – they were title play-off contenders a year earlier – and Genge’s return to the club he represented between 2013 and 2016 has already had an effect.

Lam added: “He has made a phenomenal impact. Actions first and foremost, followed by very calm words that match the action, but more importantly, he has enjoyed himself.

“He has come home. It’s great to have him back, and most importantly, he is happy.

“Without a doubt, there is more to come from him. He is a competitor. His actions will ensure he will get better.

“What I see from him, what I hear from him, what I observe, he is just growing and growing.”

Lam, meanwhile, confirmed that Genge’s Bristol colleague and fellow England prop Kyle Sinckler is available for selection against Bath.

Kyle Sinckler
Kyle Sinckler is set to make his Bristol return against Bath (Adam Davy/PA)

Sinckler missed England’s Australia tour due to a back problem.

“The injury he had with his back, he played with a lot of pain, and taking that break and working with the medical team, it’s great he is fit and healthy again,” Lam said.

“He is pumped. Training yesterday was pretty intense, and he looks ready to go.”

