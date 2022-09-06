Lauren Bell called up for England’s Twenty20 series against India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lauren Bell called up for England’s Twenty20 series against India

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:58 am
Lauren Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred (John Walton/PA)
Lauren Bell has been called up into England’s Twenty20 squad for the series against India, which starts in Durham on September 10.

Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred, helping Southern Brave reach the final at Lord’s, where they were beaten by Oval Invincibles.

The 21-year-old’s maiden T20 call-up is one of two changes from England’s Commonwealth Games squad, which sees her replace injured captain Heather Knight, who has a hip injury, while Katherine Brunt is rested.

However, there remains no place for Tammy Beaumont in the latest squad, which will be captained by Nat Sciver.

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley, who will be taking charge of her last series before returning home to Australia, said: “I’m excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They are a great side and we will have to be at our best to win.

“After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series.

England’s Katherine Brunt celebrates
Katherine Brunt is rested for the upcoming T20 series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far.

“That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we are starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team.”

England Women Vitality IT20 series squad: Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, cap), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

