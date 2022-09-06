FSA calls for ‘vast improvement’ to VAR as it’s making football ‘less enjoyable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FSA calls for ‘vast improvement’ to VAR as it’s making football ‘less enjoyable’

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 1:59 pm
Vast improvements are needed in how VAR is used in English football, the FSA has said (Mike Egerton/PA)
Vast improvements are needed in how VAR is used in English football, the FSA has said (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans want to see vast improvements in how VAR is used in the Premier League, according to the Football Supporters’ Association.

There were a string of VAR controversies in the last round of top-flight fixtures, with the Premier League asking for information from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) organisation which manages referees concerning the decisions to disallow goals for West Ham and Newcastle on Saturday.

PGMOL accepts incorrect decisions were made in those incidents. The VAR at the Newcastle match, Lee Mason, has not been given a Premier League appointment for this weekend’s games.

The controversies have reopened the debate about how VAR is used, and the FSA says supporters generally remain unhappy with it.

“We’ve made clear to PL that the overwhelming majority of match-goers and TV viewers think VAR makes football less enjoyable. Vast improvements needed,” the FSA tweeted on Tuesday.

It continued: “From day one we’ve been critical of VAR’s implementation. We supported goal-line technology as it has proven instantaneous and doesn’t interrupt flow of the game. The same cannot be said for VAR.”

An FSA survey published last summer found 95 per cent of 33,000 felt VAR had made football less enjoyable and that only one in four now backed it.

The FSA thread detailed a series of meetings between itself, the league and PGMOL since 2018.

Referee Andrew Madley consults the pitchside monitor during the West Ham v Chelsea match before disallowing a goal by Maxwel Cornet
Referee Andrew Madley consults the pitchside monitor during the West Ham v Chelsea match before disallowing a goal by Maxwel Cornet (Steven Paston/PA)

It said: “Our next PL/PGMOL meetings will be scheduled soon and we’ll continue to try and improve things for match-going fans when it comes to VAR’s use in stadiums.

“Communications, speed, accuracy. It’s an issue that isn’t going away.”

Former Premier League referees’ chief Keith Hackett has criticised current PGMOL general manager Mike Riley over what he sees as a lack of leadership, saying match officials had been “hung out to dry” amid criticism of VAR and were not receiving adequate guidance or coaching on the use of the system.

Hackett said VAR in England was “too forensic” while BBC pundit Alan Shearer feels its use in this country has moved too far away from the ‘minimum interference, maximum benefit’ philosophy behind it when it launched, and said it should only be used to correct clear and obvious errors by the on-field officials.

Newcastle were denied what would have been a winning goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday when Mason advised on-field official Michael Salisbury to check for a foul by Joe Willock on Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita as the pair collided.

Replays suggested Willock had been shoved into Guaita by Tyrick Mitchell, who the ball then came off and went into the net.

A West Ham equaliser from Maxwel Cornet at Chelsea was ruled out after VAR Jarred Gillett advised referee Andy Madley to review. The Australian official spotted what he thought was a foul by the Hammers’ Jarrod Bowen on Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

