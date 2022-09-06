London Irish boss Declan Kidney: We’ve been assured Worcester match going ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Irish boss Declan Kidney: We’ve been assured Worcester match going ahead

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 3:10 pm
London Irish boss Declan Kidney has received assurances Saturday’s match will go ahead (John Walton/PA)
London Irish boss Declan Kidney has received assurances Saturday’s match will go ahead (John Walton/PA)

Declan Kidney says London Irish have been assured that Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership clash against crisis club Worcester will go ahead as planned.

The Warriors head to Brentford with the club wracked by uncertainty about its future.

HM Revenue & Customs has frozen Worcester’s finances in its pursuit of unpaid tax, although it is understood that Warriors’ players have now been paid following an initial delay.

Premiership Rugby cleared Worcester to begin their league campaign on time, and talks are ongoing with possible buyers for the club.

Four Worcestershire MPs – Robin Walker, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean and Mark Garnier – on Monday called for Warriors to be placed in administration.

Worcester’s co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham hit back, though, stating: “We are disappointed to read the statement made by four local MPs which calls for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to force Worcester Warriors into administration.

“We would like to make it clear that we have kept the DCMS fully informed about the financial situation at Worcester Warriors.

Steve Diamond
Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The DCMS knows that three sets of buyers are in discussions with us. All the deals being considered would avoid the club going into administration.”

Amid the chaos, Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond has to prepare his players for a Premiership opener following no pre-season games.

Irish boss Kidney, meanwhile, confirmed that the Exiles had sought assurances, which have been given, of Saturday’s encounter taking place on schedule.

“On the human side, I am sure it has been unbelievably stressful for everybody working there,” Kidney said of Worcester’s situation.

“On the financial side, the people who have that responsibility have to do what they have to do, and the rest in the middle need to get on with the game, and we have been told the game is going ahead.”

Asked if there was a more dangerous team than one whose players had not been paid, Kidney added: “On a sporting front, absolutely not.

“People talk about getting their team up for a game, and when that happens naturally and you don’t have to say a word, they are always the most dangerous ones.

“I understand there are other bigger issues concerning Worcester.

“Will they be highly motivated? It is human nature. There are probably easier fixtures out there to start off with.

“They have too many good players, too much to play for.

“When it comes down to a pure rugby match, you can actually use those things in your favour, and there is no better man to get them using them than Steve (Diamond).

“They have British and Irish Lions players in their ranks, England players. I have no doubt that Worcester as a rugby club will be as competitive as ever.

“If we don’t get a result on Saturday, it’s not because we have taken this in any way lightly.

“They will be very strong and very well organised. There is no point talking Worcester up or down, it is just about us getting ourselves right.”

