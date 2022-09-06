Josh March nets late winner as Forest Green bounce back with Accrington win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh March’s 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington.

Tommy Leigh’s 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema.

Earlier, Reece Brown’s first-half opener gave Ian Burchnall’s side the lead – eight minutes before the break – as Brown swivelled on the edge of the box to thunder a strike into the bottom corner of Lucas Jensen’s goal from a Myles Peart-Harris assist.

Sixty seconds into the resumption of the second-half, Ryan Atley fired an effort over with just Luke McGee to beat as John Coleman’s side looked for a quick response.

Stanley equalised with 14 minutes to go. Mitch Clark weaved his way into the box for Leigh to sweep home.

Four minutes later Rovers regained the lead. Substitute Fiabema, with his first touch since coming on, squared the ball for March to pounce for Forest Green’s second win of the season.

Deep into stoppage-time, Accrington boss Coleman was booked for leaving his technical area and trying to grab a ball back from a ball boy.