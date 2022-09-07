5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 6:03 am
Eve Perisset made a significant impact at Euro 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eve Perisset made a significant impact at Euro 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Women’s Super League season gets back under way at the weekend when Tottenham host Manchester United.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the players to look out for this season.

Hanna Bennison (Everton)

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Walton Hall Park
Bennison joined the Toffees last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Still only 19 years old, Bennison is an exciting youth prospect and could continue to make her mark with Everton this year.

She joined the Toffees in 2021 for a club-record fee and made 22 appearances last season.

The midfielder also impressed at this summer’s European Championship with Sweden and made some crucial impacts from the bench, including scoring the winner against Switzerland in the group stage.

Eve Perisset (Chelsea)

Chelsea have bolstered their ranks this season, adding France defender Eve Perisset to the mix.

Perisset joins the Blues after two years with Bordeaux and has also played for Lyon.

More recently she represented her country at the European Championship this summer and scored the decisive extra-time penalty against the Netherlands to send France to the semi-finals.

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Le Tissier is one of the brightest youth talents around, having caught the eye at Brighton and represented England at under-23 level.

The defender signed for Manchester United this summer and is expected to impress in a side that will be aiming for a Champions League spot after narrowly missing out last season.

Carrie Jones (Leicester)

A Manchester United youth prospect, Jones will spend this season on loan at Leicester and is already starting to make her mark.

The midfielder came up through United’s academy and has made 10 appearances for the first team.

She represents Wales on the international stage and bagged her first goal for Cymru at the start of September against Greece in the women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lauren James File Photo
Lauren James joined Chelsea last season (Adam Davy/PA)

James begins her second season at Chelsea after signing a four-year contract with the club last year, and will be raring to show what she can do.

She made 12 appearances for the Blues last season and scored her first goal in the 9-0 thrashing against Leicester in March.

The forward, sister of Chelsea and England men’s star Reece James, is also on her country’s radar having earned a call-up to the senior squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray suffered defeat in his first grand slam final appearance (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
On this day in 2008: Andy Murray loses grand slam final debut to Roger…
Jurgen Klopp (centre) admitted the defeat in Naples leaves Liverpool with “lots of soul searching” (Agostino Gemito/PA)
6 things we learned as the Champions League returned with plenty of drama
Chelsea are three-time reigning champions (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost
Chelsea have won three straight Women’s Super League titles (Adam Davy/PA)
A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers
Iga Swiatek celebrates reaching the US Open semi-finals (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek eyes second grand slam title this season after reaching US Open semi
Nick Kyrgios throws his racket during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
Nick Kyrgios cops biggest fine of US Open for behaviour in quarter-final loss
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles past Jessica Pegula to US Open semi-finals
Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0