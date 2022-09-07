US Open day 9: Nick Kyrgios exits in bad-tempered loss to Karen Khachanov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Open day 9: Nick Kyrgios exits in bad-tempered loss to Karen Khachanov

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 6:37 am
Nick Kyrgios shows his frustration during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
Nick Kyrgios shows his frustration during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)

Nick Kyrgios exited the US Open in a bad-tempered five-set loss to Karen Khachanov.

Russian Khachanov pulled off a 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory just before 1am to reach his first grand slam semi-final, celebrating while Kyrgios destroyed two rackets and walked off court.

Khachanov will meet Casper Ruud for a place in the final while Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia set up a last-four clash in the women’s tournament.

Picture of the day

Caroline Garcia leaps in delight
Caroline Garcia leaps in delight (Charles Krupa/AP)

Point of the day

Stat of the day

Close shave

WTA Finals heading to Texas

The WTA has announced that its flagship event, the end-of-season finals, will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31 to November 7.

A long-time, lucrative deal with Shenzhen in China has been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns over the well-being of Peng Shuai but the WTA confirmed the intention is to return there next year.

Fallen seeds

Women: Coco Gauff (12)
Men: Matteo Berrettini (13), Nick Kyrgios (23)

Who’s up next?

The singles quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday, with Iga Swiatek the only former grand slam champion remaining in either draw.

The world number one will look to take another step towards a first slam title away from the French Open when she faces American Jessica Pegula while Karolina Pliskova meets Aryna Sabalenka.

In the men’s matches, Frances Tiafoe returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium after his upset of Rafael Nadal to face ninth seed Andrey Rublev while young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle in the night session.

