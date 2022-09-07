Barcelona agree world-record fee with Man City for England star Keira Walsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Barcelona agree world-record fee with Man City for England star Keira Walsh

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 11:07 am
Keira Walsh won her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Keira Walsh won her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barcelona have agreed a world-record fee with Manchester City for England midfielder Keira Walsh, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old, one of the stars of the Lionesses’ Euros success over the summer, has been with City since 2014 and has a year left on her contract.

It is understood that after previous bids from Barca for Walsh were rejected by City, a fee – reportedly around £350,000 – has now been agreed between the clubs, ahead of a Spanish transfer deadline at 11pm on Wednesday, that would see her become the world’s most expensive female footballer.

Walsh (left) has been with City since 2014 (Tim Markland/PA).
Keira Walsh (left) has been with City since 2014 (Tim Markland/PA)

Two years ago, Denmark star Pernille Harder joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg for what was reported to be a world-record fee in excess of £250,000.

Walsh making the move would add to the list of England players to have departed City this summer, which includes Lucy Bronze leaving to sign for Barcelona in June.

There has also been Georgia Stanway moving to Bayern Munich, while Ellen White and Jill Scott have retired.

Barcelona are the reigning Spanish title holders, and were Champions League runners-up last season, a year on from winning the competition.

Walsh and Chelsea's Pernille Harder (left) in action (Adam Davy/PA).
Walsh and Chelsea’s Pernille Harder (left) in action (Adam Davy/PA)

City finished third in the Women’s Super League last term and were eliminated in the first qualifying round of this season’s Champions League qualifiers.

Walsh, who won the 2016 WSL title, three FA Cups and four League Cups with City, earned her 50th England cap in Tuesday’s 10-0 win over Luxembourg in Stoke. She also played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

