SA captain Dean Elgar: Series decider against England ‘like a World Cup final’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

SA captain Dean Elgar: Series decider against England ‘like a World Cup final’

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 2:43 pm
Dean Elgar is viewing the series decider against England “like a World Cup final” (John Walton/PA)
Dean Elgar is viewing the series decider against England “like a World Cup final” (John Walton/PA)

South Africa captain Dean Elgar is viewing the series decider against England “like a World Cup final” and has warned Test debutant Harry Brook that “this is the big league now”.

Rookie Yorkshire batter Brook has been drafted into the hosts’ team for a tantalising finale at the Kia Oval in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The Proteas have already been on the receiving end of the 23-year-old’s talents after he last month smashed 140 during a crushing win for the England Lions in a tour match in Canterbury.

Elgar downplayed the importance of that display and insists Brook faces a far different proposition over the coming days.

“You can bat like that in a four-day game or a County Championship game but this is Test cricket,” the 35-year-old said.

England Nets Session – Kia Oval – Tuesday 6th September
Harry Brook has been drafted into the England team (Steven Paston/PA)

“There a lot of things that put a stop to you as a player, whether it’s the crowd, the cameras, whatever the case is.

“Brooky, I’ve played quite a few games against him, being around the county circuit. He’s a good player, no doubt.

“He got a few runs against us but, again, this is Test cricket and we’ve got our fast bowlers now who didn’t bowl against him in Kent, so I’m not reading too much into that.

“This is Test cricket, it will humble you as a player and a person. Hopefully he doesn’t do what he did against us in Canterbury.

“I can’t blow too much smoke for opposition, I’m not there to do that. But I just know the environment and this is the big league now.”

South Africa are seeking a reaction after their Old Trafford thrashing inside three days left the series level at 1-1.

Ryan Rickelton is likely to replace the injured Rassie Van Der Dussen, with Elgar suggesting there may be a “few extra changes”.

While the weather forecast suggests rain could interrupt play, opener Elgar is confident there will be a winner and has no interest in settling for a tied series.

“I think it’s the biggest Test so far in my captaincy period,” he said.

South Africa Nets Session – Kia Oval – Wednesday 7th September
Dean Elgar feels the third Test is “not make or break but it’s kind of big going forward for us from a confidence point of view” (John Walton/PA)

“I’ve never experienced a Test (series) win against England from playing for 10 years, which would be an unreal feeling personally but massive for the younger guys in our changing room.

“It’s not make or break but it’s kind of big going forward for us from a confidence point of view.

“There’s definitely going to be a winner in this Test, no doubt. The styles of cricket that we’ve been playing, there’s definitely going to be a result.

“It’s pretty much like a World Cup final for us, that’s the way I’m viewing it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray suffered defeat in his first grand slam final appearance (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
On this day in 2008: Andy Murray loses grand slam final debut to Roger…
Jurgen Klopp (centre) admitted the defeat in Naples leaves Liverpool with “lots of soul searching” (Agostino Gemito/PA)
6 things we learned as the Champions League returned with plenty of drama
Chelsea are three-time reigning champions (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost
Chelsea have won three straight Women’s Super League titles (Adam Davy/PA)
A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers
Iga Swiatek celebrates reaching the US Open semi-finals (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek eyes second grand slam title this season after reaching US Open semi
Nick Kyrgios throws his racket during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
Nick Kyrgios cops biggest fine of US Open for behaviour in quarter-final loss
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles past Jessica Pegula to US Open semi-finals
Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0