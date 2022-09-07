David Moyes wants to avoid more Romanian pain in Europa Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes wants to avoid more Romanian pain in Europa Conference League

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 3:15 pm
David Moyes enjoyed West Ham’s European run last season (Nigel French/PA)
David Moyes enjoyed West Ham's European run last season (Nigel French/PA)

David Moyes is keen to avoid more pain from Romania when West Ham begin their Europa Conference League campaign.

The Hammers face FCSB, formerly part of one-time European Cup winners Steaua Buchareșt, in their group-stage opener at the London Stadium on Thursday night.

In 2015 and 2016, West Ham were twice knocked out of the Europa League at the qualifying stage by Romanian minnows Astra Giurgiu.

Meanwhile, Moyes had a painful experience on a trip to Bucharest when his Everton team were thumped 5-1 by Dinamo in the UEFA Cup in 2005.

“West Ham don’t have very good memories of playing Romanian teams? Neither do I,” said Moyes.

“I managed Everton in Romania and we lost there. So it can happen. But time moves on as well so you don’t think back, you try and look forward.”

The Conference League might be Europe’s third-tier competition but Moyes is taking it just as seriously as West Ham’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Roma v Leicester City – UEFA Europa Conference League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Stadio Olimpico
Jose Mourinho revelled in Roma’s success in the Europa Conference League last season (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)

Moyes pointed to the celebrations of Jose Mourinho and his Roma team after they won the inaugural competition last season as proof of its significance.

“The group stage is never the bit that makes you go ‘great, I’m looking forward to the games’,” he added.

“But everybody is hoping to qualify for the knock-out games, which were more exciting last season.

“This time last year we won in Zagreb and did a really good job in winning the group. We will try to do so again.

“We had a real good go at it last year and we celebrated (qualifying) this year as well, even though we are only in the Conference League.

West Ham United v Viborg Fodsports Forening – UEFA Europa Conference League – Playoff – First Leg – London Stadium
West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal is hoping for the chance to savour a beer in Prague after the Europa Conference League final (Nigel French/PA)

“I watched the final last year, between Roma and Feyenoord, and it was an excellent game.

“If you look at Jose Mourinho – who has won all the competitions – how he considered how big he felt it.

“I would love to be in a position to win it as well.”

Czech right-back Vladimir Coufal wants an emotional return to Prague, where the final will take place, and to enjoy a celebratory pilsner or two afterwards.

“It would be perfect. It’s not just my home country but the stadium of my former club Slavia Prague,” he said.

“It would be something amazing to reach the final, but we need to work really hard.

“When I am off season, on holiday, I prefer Czech beer because it is one of the best in the world. Everyone knows that.

“I think if we win the Europa Conference League, especially in Prague, I think I can invite some of the guys for a few beers, if the gaffer allows it.”

