Katie Archibald delivers emotional tribute at Rab Wardell’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Katie Archibald delivers emotional tribute at Rab Wardell’s funeral

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 4:49 pm
Rab Wardell’s funeral took place on Wednesday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rab Wardell’s funeral took place on Wednesday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald paid an emotional tribute to her partner Rab Wardell at his funeral.

Wardell died aged 37 on August 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest while lying in bed with Archibald, just days after he was crowned Scottish mountain bike champion.

Hundreds gathered at Dunfermline Crematorium for the service on Wednesday, with the procession carrying his coffin joined by cyclists as it headed to the service.

Archibald told the service how Wardell would go out of his way to help his friends and family.

The coffin of Rab Wardell arriving at Dunfermline Crematorium (Steve Welsh/PA)

“He might have always arrived late, but Rab would never leave a friend who needed it,” she said.

Archibald said Wardell had first told her he loved her while they were out on a bike ride together.

She recalled: “I was aghast, I said ‘you can’t say that here, in the rain, on a bike ride’.

“After chastising his timing, I told him the truth, that I loved him too.

Cyclist Rab Wardell died days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships (Danny Lawson/PA)

“From then on I told him that every day. In some ways it’s a comfort that Rab knew how much I loved him.”

She said that when they were apart, he used to send her love songs, and a recording he sent to Archibald of himself playing You Can Talk To Me was broadcast to mourners.

In it he could be heard saying “So I had this funny idea to sing you this song”, before telling her the “downside for me is it’s all a little high for me, so I will strain and sound silly at some bits, but I’m not scared”.

Mourners laughed when at the end of the song Wardell could be heard swearing as he said it had not been very good.

The Very Reverend Hunter Farquharson, conducting the service, told Archibald: “I didn’t know you were going to keep that bit in.”

Rab Wardell Funeral
A cyclist among mourners outside the funeral for Rab Wardell (Steve Welsh/PA)

Wardell had won the Scottish MTB XC Championships just days before his death and had appeared on television the evening of his death to talk about his victory.

Archibald fought to save his life when he suffered cardiac arrest but was unable to do so.

During the service, Mr Farquharson said he remembered Wardell coming into church as a youngster with his parents.

Wardell’s father Jack paid tribute to him at the service, and joked about his son that in hindsight it was “no surprise he came in a rush, two days late” when he was born in June 1985.

He told mourners how much his son loved bikes, and ended his tribute by saying: “He has touched many people’s hearts, and inspired many more.

“He made us laugh, he made us proud. Rest in peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray suffered defeat in his first grand slam final appearance (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
On this day in 2008: Andy Murray loses grand slam final debut to Roger…
Jurgen Klopp (centre) admitted the defeat in Naples leaves Liverpool with “lots of soul searching” (Agostino Gemito/PA)
6 things we learned as the Champions League returned with plenty of drama
Chelsea are three-time reigning champions (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost
Chelsea have won three straight Women’s Super League titles (Adam Davy/PA)
A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers
Iga Swiatek celebrates reaching the US Open semi-finals (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek eyes second grand slam title this season after reaching US Open semi
Nick Kyrgios throws his racket during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
Nick Kyrgios cops biggest fine of US Open for behaviour in quarter-final loss
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles past Jessica Pegula to US Open semi-finals
Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0