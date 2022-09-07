Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace postponed due to planned rail strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace postponed due to planned rail strike

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 5:27 pm
A general view outside the stadium before the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022.
A general view outside the stadium before the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Brighton’s home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on September 17 has been postponed because of the planned rail strike.

The Premier League said the decision followed “exceptional circumstances” related to the upcoming industrial action, which left authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters.

A statement from the governing body read: “The Premier League has consulted with both clubs, police, the Safety Advisory Group for Brighton & Hove City Council and other relevant authorities in exploring alternative plans but all have agreed there was no other option but to postpone the fixture.”

A new date for the rescheduled match at the Amex Stadium will be announced in due course.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “Both clubs wanted the match to take place on the original date and there has been continued dialogue in order to achieve this with all relevant authorities, including Sussex and Surrey Police, other local emergency services and agencies, Brighton & Hove City Council, the Premier League and Crystal Palace.

“Following these discussions, and having carefully evaluated all the factors, the unanimous recommendation of the Safety Advisory Group was to postpone the fixture with the full support of the Premier League.

“While we fully appreciate this will be of huge disappointment to both sets of fans, and causes disruption to both teams’ fixture schedules as well as those of supporters, the safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority.”

Barber said the issues faced by both sets of supporters trying to attend the Amex Stadium, which is located at Falmer near the University of Sussex campus, without being able to use the trains was taken into consideration, with various contingency plans considered.

“This included additional travel options or moving the match to earlier or later in the same week, with Sunday afternoon the latest the fixture could be played on that weekend due to the international break, but it simply was not possible to play the match with a full capacity crowd in attendance,” Barber added.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused fans of both teams, but we feel that the right decision has been reached. We would also like to thank Crystal Palace, the Premier League and the authorities for their support in this matter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen
Frances Tiafoe celebrates his win over Andrey Rublev (Mary Altaffer/AP)
This is wild – Francis Tiafoe beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals
Liverpool were heavily beaten in Naples (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli
Richarlison scored twice (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison scores twice as Tottenham win on Champions League return
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers cannot compete in Champion League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates defeating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has no fears over facing Manchester United for a second time in three seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)
Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss a month with a thigh injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0